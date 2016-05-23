Weather Blog: Back at it

BOSTON (WHDH) - Whew… the weekends go by way too fast, don’t they? In fact “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once and a while, you could miss it.” Wow, I can’t believe that movie is 30 years old now! Bueller was right.

Ok, I digressed, back to the weather… Maybe. While I don’t advocate playing hooky, some of the weather this week may be hooky worthy. If you can pull off your best Cameron and convince Rooney you needed the day off, I suppose you too can pull it off. Wednesday and Thursday look awfully purdy. In fact, Boston will likely hit 80 degrees for the first time this year with mostly sunny skies.

Before we get to those 80s, we still have another bump in the road to hit. Today is nice overall with sun to clouds and temps in the upper 60s coast to upper 70s inland. An onshore breeze will knock temps back into the low 60s for the little league games late this afternoon along coastal towns/cities, but overall it’s a comfortable day.

Scattered showers likely move in tonight and hang around tomorrow. They’ll be in and out, so Tuesday’s not a total washout. Although, any showers/thunderstorm will be capable of producing a downpour. It’s just not an all day thing. Tomorrow is a cool day, low to mid 60s.

We flip the switch and enjoy sunshine and temps in the low 80s on Wednesday. Thursday is near 80 inland, 70 coast.

Friday’s forecast is a bit tricky with a warm front in the area, proving more clouds and likely morning showers/thunder. Highs Friday run in the low 70s. As that front lifts north, we’re back to the mid 80s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday temps depend on where that front ends up. On the cooler side of things, it’s be 60s to 70, the warmer side of the front would be in the 80s. Right now, I tend to favor near 80 inland and near 70 at the coast. While we’ll get our dry stretches in Saturday-Monday, occasionally a few scattered showers/storm may pop up.

@clamberton7 – twitter

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)