After an active Monday, we’re now on cruise control for the next several days with quiet weather taking us through the week and even through the upcoming weekend! Temperatures tonight will be similar to last night with most of us falling just below the freezing mark. The only difference is last night the wind shut off so it was a nice morning for a walk this morning. Tonight we’ll hold the breeze so there will be more of a brisk feel tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be about two degrees colder than today, but with the breeze it will feel colder, keeping wind chills in the 30s for Wednesday.

We’ll also have a few more clouds in the mix tomorrow (not cloudy, just more clouds than today), but we’re back to the sunshine for Thursday and Friday!

Temperatures take a bit of a tumble on Thursday. It’s not frigid air… it is December after all, but even for December standards it will be on the cooler side. Thankfully there won’t be much for wind. The cold is only here for one day then we spring back above average and we’ll finish the week on a mild note and that will stick with us for the weekend!