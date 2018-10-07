Weather Roller Coaster

There are plenty of ups and downs ahead in the forecast, sending us on a temperature roller coaster. Saturday was cooler and fall-like with highs in the low 60s. Today will feel more like summer with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. The trade-off for today will be a mostly cloudy sky and the chance of a spot shower. If you have outdoor plans today, I wouldn’t cancel them as the showers will be light and hit and miss. So if you can dodge a 15 minute brief shower, you’ll be ok. Maybe keep the umbrella with you just in case.

That cold front responsible for the showers, will continue our temperature swings, sending us back to the lower 60s to round out the Columbus Day holiday weekend on Monday. With the cooler temperatures, it will remain cloudy, so definitely a fall-like feel to the air. As you head back to work on Tuesday, it will be temperature whiplash as we’re back to the summer-like feel; but this time for a little longer period of time. We’ll return to the upper 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

A little further from home, we are again watching the tropics. Currently “Potential Tropical Cyclone 14” is spinning off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The forecast is for this to become Tropical Storm Michael either late Sunday or early Monday morning. It will continue its trek northward, eventually gaining Category 1 strength and later making landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.