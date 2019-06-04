Weather So Nice, We Do It Twice

Wow! Other than a busy breeze, it was a fantastic day yesterday as temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s with very low humidity in place. Today, we’ll be close to that again as the winds won’t we quite as strong. Clouds increase late today, but overall, another enjoyable afternoon is ahead of us.

If you’re nearby Shaw Farm in Dracut this afternoon/early evening, stop on by for some ice cream! I’ve been lucky to be involved with the Scoopfest the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation puts on each year, and look forward to scooping some ice cream tonight. https://www.jmbigheart.org/

The forecast tomorrow looks decent. We’ll notice more clouds and mugginess and mild air away from the immediate coast. A few isolated showers roll through, but still plenty of dry hours out there to be had. Coolest locations will be from the North Shore, up through the NH Seacoast.

Showers and storms are more widespread predawn Thursday. A few isolated storms are leftover for the afternoon, but we’ll catch some dry hours too.

Friday-Sunday are looking good… 70s to near 80 and dry.