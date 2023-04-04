We had a beautiful day across southern New England today! We had sunshine, light wind, and mild temperatures regionwide. Inland, temperatures climbed to the 60s, with the immediate coast seeing temperatures in the 50s with that darn sea breeze. Even with the cooler temperatures, we were still above average today in our cooler spots. But as we in New England know all to well with the weather, is all good things come to an end. We’ll start to see changes tonight as clouds begin to take over. Those clouds will hold tight all day long on Wednesday and give us a pretty raw day. Not only is it cloudy tomorrow, we’ll have temperatures in the low 40s with drizzle and an onshore wind. Not pleasant by any means.

Wednesday is one of those what you see is what you get days. What you see in the morning is what you get all day long. Don’t expect much change in temperatures through the day, holding in the lower 40s sunrise to sunset.

As fast as we snap into that raw day, we’ll snap out of it for Thursday. Thursday has the potential to be an incredibly warm day. We’ll have two batches of rain slide our way on Thursday, one overnight Wednesday into early Thursday (we’re talking 4-6am) and then another batch later in the evening. What determines our temperatures and how warm we get is all dependent on how much clearing happens in between. Of course more sun and more clearing means a warmer day. If the clouds are tough to clear and linger overhead, temperatures will be knocked back some. Either way, it’s warm all around with most of us having a shot at 70°. That would be our first 70° of the year with the last time we hit 70° back on November 12th. The exception here is the Cape where temperatures will be quite a bit cooler with a southwest wind coming off of the cool ocean waters.

The two rounds of rain Thursday are firing along fronts — a warm front (in the morning) and a cold front (in the evening). So behind the cold front we’ll see temperatures come down as we head into the weekend. The weekend, however, still looks very nice! Friday will be quite windy on the back side of that system but then the wind will settle down for Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation over the next few days is very scattered: drizzle Wednesday, those two waves we discussed on Thursday, then clearing on Friday. Once we get into Friday, the sun will stick around all weekend!