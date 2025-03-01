Welcome to the start of March and meteorological spring! The first weekend of March comes with weather whiplash. Highs will be in the 50s today before sharply dropping below freezing tonight and staying cold tomorrow.

Temperatures are off to a mild start across southern New England this morning. Boston’s normal high is 42°, but we’re already above that as of this blog writing. You can see the sharp contrast in temperatures above. Forties from Burlington to New York City, but below 0° and teens across Canada. That’s the colder air that will come surging in later today and linger through Monday.

This morning, a warm front is bringing the mild temperatures and spotty showers. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers can still be expected this afternoon as a cold front sweeps across southern New England. Any amounts stay light, so a rain jacket might suffice today. This afternoon/evening, the wind will switch out of the northwest and usher in much colder air along with some strong wind gusts.

Overnight, temperatures will drop near 10°/teens. It’s going to feel much colder with a northwest breeze! Most of us will likely wake up to temperatures that feel like the single digits. Areas north and west could even feel like below 0°.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 30° tomorrow. Most of us will be stuck in the 20s. With a cold breeze, it’s going to feel like the single digits and teens through the day. Luckily, we get to see a lot of sunshine with the drier, cold air in place!



Temperatures stay cold Monday before rebounding to the 40s Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday brings the return of the 50s. Although, those days come with more clouds and showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black