Another day of low humidity, sunshine and a comfortably mild afternoon? Why not? September can offer some fine weather and yesterday was about as nice as it can get. Today, it’s pretty much a rinse and repeat forecast with a cool morning start transitioning into a beauty of an afternoon. Highs max out in the low to mid 70s along the beaches to around 80 inland. Ditto for tomorrow.

Tomorrow night, we’ll increase the clouds as scattered showers move in late at night. Some of those scattered showers linger into early Friday morning, but it won’t take long for those scattered showers and clouds to break for some sun. Humidity jumps up and as the sun reemerges, temps jump up too. Highs max out Friday in the low to mid 80s. While a spot shower/rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon, much of the day from late morning, through the evening, turns out to be dry.

Warmth and humidity win out again Saturday as highs max out in the mid to upper 80s. While a few scattered showers and storms are possible, the highest chance won’t be until Saturday night, so there will be a lot of dry hours Saturday too.

The front that delivers the showers and storms Saturday night may be slow to leave Southeast Mass Sunday, extending a few showers there into the morning. Sunday is a cooler day with lowering humidity as highs are back into the 70s.

Early next week looks great, with sunshine and low humidity back.