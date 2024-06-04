Once the morning clouds broke apart yesterday, it turned out to be a beauty of an afternoon with temps in the lower to middle 80s inland and in the 60s to near 70 at the coast. That onshore wind is prevalent again today, and that’ll hold temps down in the 60s to near 70 once again at the coast. Inland, temps push up to 75-80, so not as warm as yesterday, but very nice overall.

If you like the summer warmth, we’ll have it back in the forecast tomorrow as temps run up into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. While much of the day is dry, a few spotty storms are possible near the Mass/NH border late in the day.

A much higher chance for showers and storms moves in Thursday as a warm front pushes through. Localized downpours will yield 0.5-1.0″ of rain. Humidity jumps up too, allowing for a muggy feel to the air for sure.

Friday – Weekend: An upper-level low will wobble around just to our west and northwest. It’ll be close enough to provide cold air aloft, which aids in producing instability, yielding some scattered afternoon showers. While no day looks to be an all day washout, it will be unsettled at times.