Weather Winning Streak Continues

What a weekend! Fantastic weather settled in Saturday and Sunday as sunny skies stretched across much of Southern New England. At the coast, it was a bit chillier, as is expected to be the case this time of year. The next couple of days will be no exception. In fact, the chillier ocean air is a bit more pronounced as temps hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s at the coast while we warm up into the 60s inland. With the dry, milder air, comes the tree pollen count spikes as levels will remain high the next few days.

A few showers are possible late overnight Wednesday/pre dawn Thursday, but as breaks of sun take over midday Thursday, temperatures head for 70 on a gusty southwesterly wind. It’ll be breezy Friday with a few more showers likely.