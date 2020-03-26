Weather Winning Streak

Nice to see that sunshine back in the mix today as temperatures rebound to above 50 inland, but hold in the 40s along the coast thanks to an onshore breeze. At times, batches of clouds mix in, but all and all, it’ll be a quiet day across the area.

Morning clouds start off tomorrow with a spot shower or two across southeast Mass. It won’t amount to much, and the day is mostly filled with dry air and returning sun. Temps head up into the mid to upper 50s! Another nice day to catch some fresh air by taking a walk, hike, or letting the kids play in the backyard. The weather winner streak runs into Saturday before it’s snapped at 3, as rain and chilly air returns Sunday.