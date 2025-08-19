If you are looking for an update on Hurricane Erin, I’m just going to link you to Chris’ blog from this morning. Not much has changed since then, especially with the impacts to us here in New England. The only difference in the storm as it stands this afternoon is its now a category 2 storm instead of a category 3.

Locally, the next chance of rain arrives tomorrow with scattered showers. This is welcomed news, as it’s been very dry as of late. Along with some hot days that really dried out the ground, so we really need the rain. Not only will there be showers around through your Wednesday, but temperatures will be quite chilly! We’ll likely hold in the 60s for the afternoon tomorrow. A shower or two could linger into Thursday morning, but they should exit pretty quick and most of the day looking dry, but breezy.

Here’s a few future radar shots timing out your Wednesday. A hint of sun is possible early with lighter and more dry time in between the showers. In the afternoon, the rain will become steadier and heavier, with a few showers lingering into early Thursday.