Wednesday Warm-Up Before Weekend Snow

Sure, we’re on the cooler side today, but the highs this afternoon will still run several degrees above average as the numbers top off in the lower 40s for many. While much of the day is dry, a few scattered showers roll through this evening, with even some sleet and snow mixed in across southern New Hampshire and northern Mass.

Before we get to the cold and snow, we do have a nice winter’s day ahead tomorrow with highs near 50 and some sunshine returning! Enjoy!

After showers (mixed snow/sleet across southern NH) move through overnight tomorrow into early Thursday, the focus will be on the cold coming in to end the week. Temps drop off significantly Thursday night as wind chills start near 0 Friday morning.

With the cold and dry air entrenched across New England Saturday morning, it’ll take some time for the atmosphere to warm up. In fact, as the next storm system approaches from the west, it’ll like start as several hours of snow, that could produce several inches, before any change to ice/rain takes place. Right now, the timing of that storm is focused around Saturday night. It’ll likely start early Saturday evening and taper off early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is dry, windy and cold. That cold holds into early next week.