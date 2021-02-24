Wednesday Warm-Up Making it the “Pick of the Week”

Today is the pick of the week with highs nearing 50° this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy this afternoon with a southwest wind from 10 to 20 MPH.

This will likely be the warmest day since mid-January and it’s a spring preview since we are just 24 days away from the first day of spring.

If you don’t get to enjoy today’s mild weather, you’ll have another chance this weekend.

Tonight, there’s a chance for a shower after 8PM for north central MA and southern NH, but this line will likely fall apart before moving into the 495-corridor. Aside from that shower threat, we remain dry through the end of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures (closer to normal for this time of year) returns for the end of the week. A chilly breeze accompanies the highs near 40° tomorrow, upper 30s Friday, with both days featuring mostly sunny skies.

The weekend brings back the warmth, but also the wet weather, at least for Saturday. Saturday will be cloudy with rain showers building in by midday, which will continue into the evening hours. The rain could start off as snow for those in the higher elevations in north central MA and southern NH, but will quickly change to rain as temperatures rise into the upper 40s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with highs in the low 50s and emerging sunshine.

The warmth sticks around for Monday under mostly to partly cloudy skies and a chance for some showers for the Cape followed by a cool-down for Tuesday with highs in the 30s.