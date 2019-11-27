Wednesday Wet Weather Ahead

Areas of dense fog reduce visibility across parts of Southeastern Mass this morning, although much of the area starts the day with dry skies and even some filtered sunshine. Sunshine fades away this afternoon as some sprinkles move in. After 4pm, showers become more widespread as wet weather will help slow down, what already is a busy travel day on the roads, early this evening. Showers continue to be scattered overnight tonight.

Thanksgiving turns cooler and windy with gusts up to 40mph. In addition, a few morning showers linger across eastern Mass, providing a damp start to the day. Tomorrow afternoon turns mostly dry with some sunny breaks away from the coast as gusty winds prevail. Cold air continue to dump into Southern New England tomorrow night, and lasts through the weekend.

Friday – Sunday morning will be cold and dry, but by Sunday afternoon, some patchy light snow/mix may start to break out. That’ll be heavier at night into Monday. Track and strength of low will dictate rain/snow line and amounts, which right now, is too early to speculate. We’ll keep an eye on it.