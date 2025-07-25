Another summer weekend is upon us, the last of July, and it looks like a 50-50 split.

Saturday looks great with humidity quickly fading during the morning hours and a delightful afternoon and evening

Afternoon temps will reach the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast & beaches:

A great day for any and all outdoor activities. Sunday….not so much. Plan on quite a few clouds with a few passing showers (even a rumble of thunder). Highest chance of rain looks to be between 9am and 2pm. Here are two timestamps showing the futurecast radar:

and again by 4pm:

Not ideal. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s with building humidity. Those showers are tied to a warm front that will deliver the heat back into New England for the start of next week:

The heat should get knocked out by Wednesday night. More on that next week. Enjoy your summer weekend, they are going fast!

~JR