Weekend 50/50

If you already have plans this weekend, and they are outdoors, I’m hoping they are either Saturday late afternoon and/or Sunday, since much of Saturday features rain.

Now before we get right to the weekend forecast, we still have to get through tonight and Friday. Tonight, we’ll see some areas of patchy fog, otherwise overcast skies with mild low temperatures, only into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday will features scattered showers with a few embedded downpours, with thunder not being ruled out. It will also be unseasonably warm and breezy Friday with high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday also features rain, but it looks like the heaviest rain occurs early, with lingering showers through the early afternoon.

Through Saturday afternoon, we could see a few locations with 48 hour rainfall totals in the 1.5″ to 2.5″ range. These locations will likely be in SE MA and Cape and Islands. High temperatures will be into the low 60s.

Temperatures slide into Sunday as a cold front sweeps out the rain, the clouds, as well as the unseasonably warm air. High temperatures Sunday will be into the low 50s, but at least we are under ample amounts of sun to round out the weekend.

Don’t forget to turn the clocks back early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends. Check out those sunrise and sunset times compared to Saturday…but, at least we get an extra hour of sleep, right?!

It’s a dry start to the work week before another round of unsettled weather creeps in by midweek, along with the wind and warm-up.