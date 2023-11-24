Today was a bit cooler than Thanksgiving was, but it’s about to get even colder for the weekend! The breeze that picked up late this afternoon and evening is the leading edge of real cold air on the way for Saturday. Temperatures will fall to near 20° tonight but the breeze won’t totally shut off, so we’ll have wind chills overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow in the teens.

We may hold onto the breeze until about 9am but after that the wind will die off. So the day as a whole is much less windier than today was. If you’re going tree shopping, just dress warm and it will be a nice day. We’ll have a ton of sunshine tomorrow and overall not much wind making temperatures in the 30s manageable. Sunday will be a bit warmer, and we’ll increase the clouds through the day. But will stay dry until late in the evening, more so overnight into Monday.

If you’re travelling, we’re watching a storm system moving across the country that may cause some airport delays over the weekend. Starting Saturday, the storm is in the Rockies so for major airports, Denver might be one to watch. From there the storm moves into the Midwest eyeing airports like Chicago and Detroit. There may be a few snow showers in Minneapolis as well, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Having lived there for several years, the Minneapolis airport is the best of the best for dealing with winter weather and getting flights in and out. Finally by late Sunday night and Monday morning that storm moves into New England and brings us rain and a little wind as well that may slow things down Monday morning at Logan.