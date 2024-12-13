Cold is the story of the weekend, but it’s actually a pretty nice winter weekend. While temperatures will be cold, the wind will really back down so we’ll have a bright and cold but not windy weekend. It makes the air less biting and if you’re dressed for it, I think it will actually be a nice weekend to be out and about.

Clear skies and light winds are the perfect set up for a cold night, and tonight will be just that. The breeze from today will back down and as it does, along with clear skies, our temperatures will drop like a rock. Most will be down into the teens tonight, of course warmer spots (like Boston and many down the Cape) will hold on to the lower 20s. And expect more of the same tomorrow night.

Like I said, your weekend forecast is actually pretty nice, just colder temperatures. Plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to middle 30s.