Half way through August?! Say it aint so! Well, despite seeing quite a few clouds this weekend we won’t see much, if any, rain. Here is the reason for the clouds….a storm off to our west this morning…

The storm is well to our west…way out west….out by Toronto! Even though it’s that far west it has been able to toss clouds into New England this morning but because it is so far west of New England, we will stay dry for the day and probably the weekend too!

For Sunday, there may be a few isolated showers but they are more likely to occur across western New England versus coastal New England…

By Monday, that’s when that Low Pressure (near Toronto) moves across New England leading to an elevated shot of showers and storms.

Now, even tho this slow moving storm of ours is filling up our skies with clouds this weekend and bringing showers and t-storms to the region on Monday, it does serve a good purpose….deflecting Hurricane Ernesto away from the East Coast! Check out a satellite pic from early Saturday morning…

Sorry the map doesn’t have labels….hopefully your geography is up to par! ;o)…..You can see the swirl of clouds near the top center portion of the map, that’s our slow moving Low Pressure….you can also see a smaller wound up swirl at the middle right edge of the map (bright green & yellow colors)…that is Hurricane Ernesto! Now, if it wasn’t for our storm, Ernesto would have moved even closer to the east coast & perhaps even up toward New England but our storm will give Ernesto a kick out to sea late in the weekend and early next week! Ernesto will still be able to create dangerous rip currents and high surf at our beaches this weekend so be careful.

Finally, behind our nameless storm, is a big bubble of outstanding late summer/early fall weather. That will arrive Tuesday night and stay with us for the middle and end of next week!

Enjoy your weekend!

~JR