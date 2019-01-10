Weekend Cold Blast

A blast of cold air from Canada will be sinking southward into New England just in time for the weekend. Here’s what you need to know for your weekend plans.

The coldest air since Thanksgiving is moving in. Get ready for wind chills into the teens and single digits as early as Friday morning’s commute.

At least we’re tracking dry conditions through the weekend, just blustery and cold into early Monday.

Friday features mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 20s, but don’t forget about those wind chills into the teens for most of the day.

Not much of a difference between Friday and Saturday since high pressure is in control. The big difference will be the overnight lows.

Quite a few locations will slip into the single digits early Saturday morning along with Sunday morning, so be prepared to wear the layers.

As for Sunday, there was a possibility of snow showers Sunday, but that system seems to miss to our south. The cold blast sticks around under partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-20s, so if you’re heading to the Gillette on Sunday, all the winter gear will be needed to stay warm during the game.

We rebound into the 30s into the work week, but the outlook remains dry through the end of the 7-day.