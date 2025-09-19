It still feels like summer out there today! High temperatures soared into the upper 70s/low 80s. That was despite a cold front that slipped across southern New England. Some drier air has worked in lowering our dew points. We’ll feel more of the effects from the front by tomorrow morning.

Some of the chilliest and driest air of the season so far is moving into New England. There are freeze warnings and frost advisories for northern New England tonight. Temperatures will be chilly across southern New England with overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

High pressure and ridging aloft dominate our forecast this weekend. We’ll stay dry and sunny. We’ll just see some high clouds. After our chilly morning, high temperatures stay cool tomorrow in the upper 60s. A northeast wind will keep temperatures on the coast in the low/mid 60s. Check out the dew point forecast below! Dew points will fall into the 30s and 40s by tomorrow afternoon. That will be a crisp feel!

Sunday morning’s temperatures start off cooler in the low 40s for a lot of us. Highs will be near 70 with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure sticks around Monday keeping us dry. A warm front comes through Tuesday followed by a cold front on Wednesday. That will bring our next chance for showers.

-MB