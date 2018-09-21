Weekend Fall Feel

As we count down the hours to the Fall Equinox (Saturday, 9:54PM), I hope everyone was able to enjoy the last full day of summer as we enjoyed the return of sunshine and highs into the low 70s.

The warm-up and the southerly breeze over the course of the day is ahead of a cold front that is inching its way closer to the region. This cold front will swing through overnight tonight, bringing a line of showers and maybe an embedded thunderstorm after midnight tonight. Low temperatures overnight will only slip into the 60s.

The cold front should clear the area before 8AM, taking the showers and clouds with it.

A partial clearing of the skies from NW to SE, with the Cape and Islands likely still under mostly cloudy skies through midday Saturday.

Picture perfect fall weather for any of your outdoor plans this weekend.

Sunday morning it might start off a little cool to the folks walking in the 30th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk from Hopkinton to Boston, but we’ll see those temperatures warm-up into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

The next threat for showers and storms returns Tuesday evening and extends into next Wednesday before a cool down by the end of the work week.