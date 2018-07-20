Weekend Looking 50/50

We kicked off our weekend with a fabulous Friday under gorgeous blue skies, low humidity, and temperatures near 80. Saturday will be a touch cooler with a few clouds sliding in mid-afternoon ahead of the rain that will be sliding in for Sunday.

For those heading to the coastline Saturday, an easterly breeze along the coast will keep those at the beach a tad cooler. Highs inland slide to near 80.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend for any of those outdoor events, while Sunday -not an entire washout- will feature batches of showers/a few rumbles of thunder with the bulk of the rain in the morning especially for SE MA, and the Cape & Islands before the line of showers slide northward.

We’ll be dodging in and out of the showers for most of the morning, before the showers start to taper and weaken by midday before a chance for isolated thunderstorms pop-up in the afternoon.

Not only are we tracking the rain returning after a dry stretch, we’re also tracking the return of the humidity for Sunday and much of the next work week. We still see a chance for showers Monday morning, Tuesday and Wednesday look drier, but the humidity cranks with dewpoints in the 70s, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Summer certainly isn’t over yet, folks.

In the meantime, be sure to stick with the 7Weather Team for the latest updates to your forecast & be sure to download the 7News app for the interactive radar and weather alerts on-the-go!

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer