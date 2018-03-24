Weekend Mix of Sun, Drops and Flakes

Well, it was not a bad end to the week as temperatures yesterday managed to climb well into the 40s with a mix of sunshine and thin clouds. All and all, with light winds, it was a decent day to get outside.

While we’ll have some decent hours of weather in here this weekend, overall, it won’t exactly be a perfect weekend as we do track some rain and snow showers. Initially, this afternoon, temperatures that run in the low to mid 40s will support isolated rain showers popping up across eastern Mass. However, as the atmosphere cools this evening, those rain showers become snow showers.



Overnight, a trough of low pressure swings on through from our east, allowing snow showers to become more widespread. With a cold atmosphere aloft and decent moisture in place, a few bursts of snow will be locally on the heavier side, and more like a snow squall. Accumulations are generally limited to a coating- 1″ overnight, although, a few locally heavier bursts of snow may through down 1.5-2″ in a couple spots across eastern Mass. When snow is light, it won’t stick to the roads, however, if your town does get a heavy burst of snow, then it could briefly cover the road at night.

All and all, it’ll be a cool and breezy Sunday with temperatures stuck in the mid to upper 30s. Morning snow showers taper off by midday, although a few flakes may linger into the afternoon across Southeast Mass. With temperatures above freezing, there shouldn’t be many issues on the roads during the day. The breeze will be gusty, 20-30mph at the coast, so it’ll still feel like Spring is a long way away.



Cool ocean breezes prevail Monday and Tuesday at the coast, but both days are quiet with a decent deal of sun.

Temps moderate mid to late week, 50s away from the coast with more clouds around Thursday into Friday. Friday also brings in our next rain chances.

