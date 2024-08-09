Tropical moisture makes its return to New England today as the remnant moisture from ex-Tropical Storm Debby moves into the Northeast. The heaviest and steadiest rain will stay west of us today but expect to see a few on an off showers through the day. There will be plenty of dry time, but when it rains, it will be more than just a few sprinkles. A tropical system brings with it tropical moisture and you’ll notice that moisture with heavier pockets of rain and also the tropical humidity making a comeback. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still manage the lower 80s for most of us and you’ll notice the breeze start to pick up this afternoon too.

For the daytime hours, the showers will remain scattered. Near and after sunset, the showers will become more widespread and heavier — with embedded downpours. The heaviest and steadiest rain (and strongest wind) with Debby will occur overnight tonight.

Breaking it down by daypart, this afternoon is on and off showers with a bit of a breeze later in the day. Then, this evening and overnight the wind will pick up a bit and the rain will get heavier and steadier. That said, I don’t think we’re talking wind to the level of any widespread wind damage. The one thing we will have to watch for this evening and overnight is the potential of a spin up tornado. This is a tropical system after all, and we all know tropical systems spin. By Saturday morning we’ll start off with tropical humidity and a lingering shower but we’re fast to improve and most of your Saturday will be dry!

Saturday is our improvement day, so behind the rain we’ll pull in drier air and that will push the wet weather out, push the clouds out and push the humidity out. While we start off cloudy and humid Saturday morning, we’ll increase the sunshine and decrease the humidity as the day goes on. By Saturday afternoon, dew points will be in the 60s, so still a little sticky/muggy but you gotta start somewhere getting the tropical humidity out! Sunday looks absolutely outstanding with comfortable humidity in place.

Saturday will be on the warmer side despite the slow start to the day. We’ll see temperatures climb to the 80s with developing sunshine. Overall, I’d still call it a humid day but the afternoon will not be as humid as the morning. Sunday the drier air takes over, we’ll have lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and comfortable humidity!