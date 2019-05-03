Weekend Not A Complete Washout

Looks like we continue the pattern of shower chances as we head into the weekend, but at least we’ll see a slight shift in the temperatures AND the weekend is NOT going to be a washout by any means.

Overnight, we’ll see some spotty showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows slip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday starts off with scattered showers early before they depart, allowing for some sunny breaks by the afternoon. High temperatures Saturday afternoon stretch into the mid 60s (mainly farther inland, areas at the coast could be slightly cooler).

Another round of showers possible Sunday, but mainly south as a system passes to our south.

If you’re heading to the Boston Common Sunday morning for the Walk for Hunger, be sure to wear the layers since temperatures start off around 50° under overcast skies.

Yet again, the next work week features the nicest day on Monday. Tuesday we will warm up into the 70s before a chance for PM scattered t’storms develop. The showers clear out just in time for Wednesday, with highs warming up into the low 60s, which is right on par for this time of the year. Showers and cooler conditions slide in for Thursday and Friday.