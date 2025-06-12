It was another beautiful, summer day out there today. Maybe a little windy at times, but at least we kept that warm air moving around instead of a stagnant warm air mass. Tomorrow is a cooler day, but it’s still very nice. Temperatures inland will climb to the upper 70s (average is mid 70s), with the coast line being just a bit cooler. Either way it’s a nice end to the work week across the area with a mix of clouds and sun.

The weekend forecast has really improved from what it looked like just two days ago. While, yes, I do think we’ll have some showers Saturday, especially Saturday morning, the weekend is nowhere close to a washout. Again, a few passing showers are possible Saturday morning, and that will be the wettest period of the whole weekend. Even then, those showers are scattered at best. Saturday afternoon is showing some real promise and so is Sunday. That’s not to say it’s going to be a beautiful weekend as temperatures will be on the chilly side with a lot of clouds, but at least it’s trending a lot drier than it looked at the beginning of the week.