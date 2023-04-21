A chilly start turned into a fantastic afternoon yesterday as highs headed for the mid to upper 60s inland, while holding in the upper 50s at the immediate coast.



Today, deep inland, it’ll be just as warm as yesterday, however, at the coast, it’ll be chilly. A northeast breeze prevails, keeping eastern Mass chillier through the afternoon. Although a few passing sprinkles are with us this morning, we’ll catch some some today at times too. We’ll call today partly sunny. The temp range from east to west is about 20 degrees this afternoon as temps hover near 50 at the coast and run up to near 70 in western Worcester County.

Tomorrow, we’ll kick the weekend off dry, but it’ll be cloudy and seasonably cool with temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow night into Sunday, wet weather settles in with 0.50-1.00″ likely for much of Southern New England, with locally higher totals across western New England. Highs hold in the 50s.

Early next week. Highs in the 50s to near 60 linger as occasional scattered showers pop up as an upper level low lingers near by. Kind of a typical April showers bring May flowers type of pattern with a seasonable chill.