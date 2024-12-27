Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. We have another really nice day on tap for today but then that’ll change this weekend. We’ll have a lot of sunshine overhead again this Friday with temperatures that climb close to 40° — that’s normal for late December. With the sun and above freezing temperatures, we’ll melt more snow today but whatever survives will be torched and gone by early next week.

Clouds will increase tonight as rain showers start to move in for the weekend. I want to stress that the weekend forecast IS NOT a washout and there will be plenty of dry hours, but I do think that both Saturday and Sunday will bring a few passing showers. Just keep that in mind if you’re out and about, maybe tote the umbrella around just to be prepared. Tonight and early Saturday morning, with below freezing temperatures, those showers could present themselves as light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. That could lead to some very slick travel tonight and Saturday morning so keep that in mind if you have travel plans tomorrow. For that reason, a winter weather advisory has been issued for areas north and west of 128.

Weekend temperatures will be warming up, especially by Sunday. Saturday we’ll still be near 40° but with a lot more clouds than we’ve had the last few days it probably won’t feel quite as nice.

Both Saturday and Sunday have these passing shower chances as I mentioned, but while both have shower chances, neither are washouts. Again, Saturday morning has the potential for freezing rain or freezing drizzle, followed by a few passing showers in the afternoon. Sunday will feature more of the same, but with warmer temperatures we’ll take the potential for freezing rain out of the mix.

Sunday is really hard to pick a number to represent everyone within a few degrees and also it’ll change drastically depending on the time of day. Warmer air will be moving in south to north through the day. So this is a mid afternoon snapshot of numbers, notice the huge range in temperatures north to south. Not only is it a big range geography-wise, it’s hard to pinpoint the time of the high temperature because as the rain moves in late Sunday, it will continue to pull the warmer air northward. So these aren’t the high temperatures per se because I think we’ll keep rising all evening and into the overnight hours. The bulk of the rain will come through Sunday night and into Monday morning.