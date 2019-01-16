Weekend Snow Chances Kick Off on Friday Morning

We’re halfway through the work week, and we’re tracking a warm-up for our Wednesday afternoon. Highs today will stretch to the upper 30s to low 40s ahead of a cold front looming to our northwest.

This cold front will sweep in late tonight and usher in the cool down for Thursday with highs into the mid 20s. Talk about a difference a day makes!

Friday features our next system that brings snow chances for the morning commute. Accumulations look light, but there could be slick spots as well as low visibility at times during peak commuting time.

The system swiftly moves out by Friday evening’s commute, followed by another cold front that brings high temperatures down into the 20s Saturday.

Sunday features our next round of wintry weather. This time, we’re looking at the potential for wintry mix, followed by a burst of snow, so for your Sunday travels, be sure to pay attention to the latest forecast updates, since a track farther inland means rain, but a path farther away from the coastline would mean more snow. After this system exits, we’re tracking a bitter blast moving in on Monday with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the lower teens.