What a junk storm yesterday. After about an inch or two of snow, it was slop city with a mix of sleet/freezing rain/rain. This morning, that mess is still on the ground as temps hover in the low to mid 30s.

While a relatively mild start to the day, the numbers won’t move much through midday thanks to a cold front blasting through, sending temps sliding back into the 20s by sunset. That cold front will also produce a few scattered snow showers and flurries and a gusty wind. Winds gusts today 35-45mph.

Colder air moves in tonight as lows sink into the teens and low 20s with diminishing winds and clear skies.

Saturday starts sunny and ends with increasing clouds. Wind will be light as highs recover into the lower 30s. The air is cold and dry, so once snow breaks out in the evening, temps fall into the low to mid 20s.

The track of this storm is farther south vs the last storm, and will have a bit more moisture with it. Since that’s the case, at least several inches of snow will be widespread. This storm starts by 10pm Saturday, and produces bands of locally heavy snow midnight – 6am then lingers lighter snows into about 10am Sunday. Some mix or a wetter snow is possible across the Islands, but this does look like a mainly snow event for many. If the track holds, the probabilities for 6″+ are fairly high for a good chunk of southern New England. The forecast is 5-8″ for much of the region.

Next Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday too? Yes, it’s possible that we get another round of snow in here.