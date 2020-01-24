Weekend: Soaking Rain Saturday Evening, Dry Sunday

After another gorgeous day with high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s in late January, this weekend still brings unseasonably warm conditions, along with some rain showers. However, we are not tracking a weekend washout. REPEAT: This weekend is NOT a washout.

Tonight, temperatures do not drop too much, with lows only sinking into the 30s unde mostly cloudy skies.

A spot shower early Saturday afternoon, otherwise we’re looking at the main line of showers moving in by dinner time Saturday (between 5-7pm) spreading in from southwest to northeast.

Look out for some ponding on the roadways due to the soaking rainfall Saturday evening, coupled up with snowmelt, there is that possibility of some localized street flooding. Anywhere from a half inch to an inch is expected within a 6 to 12 hour period.

We’re looking at some gusty winds too, mainly along the coast, where gusts could reach up to 40 mph Saturday evening.

Still windy on Monday under mainly cloudy skies with highs into the 40s. Back to seasonable conditions Tuesday through Thursday, back into the 40s Friday, and remaining relatively quiet over the next work week.