Weekend Split… Long Range Is Cold

Less wind + more sun = a solid Friday forecast.

So even though it’ll be a cool day overall, it’s a decent end to November as a chilly and stormy month closes out with a whimper. Clouds do increase mid to late afternoon, but other than a few late-day and early evening flurries/sprinkles, I don’t expect much precipitation. At least for today.

Tomorrow looks good with similar temps and light winds as today. Clouds increase again tomorrow afternoon and foreshadow more rain to come. Initially, a brief icy mix starts the storm off outside 495 tomorrow evening, but even there, the change to rain is inevitable overnight. Rain on Sunday is heaviest in the morning, tapering to just some patchy light showers and drizzle in the afternoon. The warm front struggles to lift north Sunday, leaving many towns/cities northwest of Boston stuck in the low to mid 40s.

Monday features a brief warm-up as highs hit the low to mid 50s near noon Monday, then fall into the 40s during the afternoon. Once that milder air leaves us, the cold air has some staying power. Next week is cold. We’ll keep an eye on a mid-week storm that right now looks to stay just offshore. We’ll also have to watch the pattern set-up by next weekend. It may be capable of producing a storm around here too, especially by Sunday.

Have a good weekend!

https://twitter.com/clamberton7