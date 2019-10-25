Weekend Split

Dry times prevail through this afternoon as clouds increase and thicken this afternoon. Highs run a bit cooler than the last couple of days as the numbers top off in the lower to mid 60s later today.

Overnight tonight, a few showers roll through as a cool front slips on in. The rain won’t amount to much, maybe up to a tenth of an inch for some, with most of the showers north of the Mass Pike. Temps drop into the upper 40s by early tomorrow morning.

By the afternoon Saturday, a good deal of sunshine wins on out with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, right on seasonable levels for this time of year.

No “bomb cyclones” are heading our way, but a solid slug of rain is. The second half of the weekend looks wet with scattered showers in the morning, becoming a steadier rain during the afternoon/evening. That includes out at Gillette for the Pats/Browns game. Temps hold near 50 degrees through the day, so plan on chilly air to compliment the wet weather in Foxboro (temps may spike into the 60s in the evening across Southeast Mass). All said and done, I’d expect 0.50-1.00″ Sunday into Sunday night with a few localized higher totals along the South Coast.