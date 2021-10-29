A little bit of a chilly start for sure this morning as temperatures near and northwest of Boston took a tumble thanks to clear skies and light winds. In fact, many locations near and west of I-95 are close to, if not below freezing.

Overall, today looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds and temps running in the lower to mid 50s. Most clouds tend to be closer to the coast with more sun northwest of Boston. No rain is expected through the day.





While we won’t track any rain through the day today, we will track some showers overnight as the rain chance goes up afternoon midnight. Those showers will be in and out through midday tomorrow before the chance for embedded downpours/thunder arrive mid afternoon, into the evening. Late-day tomorrow, we’ll watch temps jump into the 60s and gusty southerly breezes kick in. The wind won’t be nearly as fierce as the past storm’s wind, but we’ll catch some gusts 30-40mph, strongest across the Cape. Rain totals run about 1.0-1.5″ with a few locally higher totals possible.





The rain moves out of here by early Sunday, and while a spot pop-up shower can’t be ruled out midday Sunday, much of the day looks rain-free. It’ll be mild too, with temps in the 60s. Trick-or-treat weather looks good with evening temps in the 50s and dry weather prevailing. Have fun!