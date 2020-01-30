Weekend Storm… More Miss Than Hit?

As advertised, the colder air has moved back in this morning with seasonably chilly weather kicking off this Thursday morning as temps run in the teens and 20s. This afternoon, brilliant sunshine with temperatures right on avearge, near 36.

While today is chilly, most of the last 4-6 weeks has not been. After the cold November – early December, it seems like winter has been on an extended break. Below, the red really shows the warmer than average weather well since Christmas.

What about the weekend storm? Yesterday I mentioned this…

“Below is a snapshot from one of the forecast models. Notice 2 things: 1) The storm south of us 2) How the blue lines dip south back in the Ohio Valley. That dip in the Ohio Valley is due to energy in the atmosphere rolling through. It’s that energy, when tilted in the right direction, that can ignite these coastal storms and pull them closer to New England and provide us with a major storm. However, in order for that to happen, you do need the surface low off the coast not moving east fast. If the flow is too progressive (fast moving), it’s hard to capture those storms closer to our coastline, and often times, the brunt of the storm stays out to sea or hammers the Canadian Maritimes. As of now, the pattern does seem progressive, favoring more of a minimal impact for Southern New England vs. Major. However, with a lot of moving parts to this set-up, while the more optimistic set-up may indeed play out, let’s give it another day or so before writing it off. Keep the weekend plans for now.”

The continued theme of the storm looking progressive continues this morning and it’s highly likely, the bulk of the rain/snow and wind stays offshore. With that said, I still expect some scattered rain/snow showers across the area Saturday, most likely across far Southeast Mass. Not the nicest day, but also not a big impact storm. The weather in ski country looks good through the weekend.