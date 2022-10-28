What a fantastic day across New England, albeit a bit cool and breezy at times but for October 28th, not too shabby! More great weather for the weekend with a sprawling area of High Pressure…

That means more sunshine and little to no wind. Great weather for all sorts of activities by midday and afternoon. Like today, early Saturday morning will be chilly with most towns startin the the 30s (upper 30s along the coast and low-mid 30s well inland. By afternoon, a nice recovery occurs as temps get close to 60

Sunday offers similar weather for the region but even milder by afternoon with temps well into the 60s!

By Halloween, there will be more clouds around and it still is possible an isolated shower/sprinkle could occur but that has been trending less and less likely. Great news for all the little Ghosts & Goblins venturing through the neighborhoods in search of The Great Pumpkin and all his/her treats!

It also look mild for Monday evening…no need to cover up those amazing costumes!

As we look toward November, it looks like the first week of the new month will be mild and mainly dry! Perhaps a good time to put up those Christmas/Holiday decorations!!

Have a great weekend!

~JR