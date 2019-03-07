Weekend Warm Up

The first week of March has been feeling and looking more like January after our biggest snowfall of the season Monday and bitter cold air up until this point. We start the warming trend tomorrow and it will stick with us all the way into next week! Wind chills tonight will likely fall to the single digits once again, but it’s improvement from this morning when a number of us were subzero.

If you’re maybe taking a long weekend to do some late season skiing, the weather should be pretty nice! We’ll have sunshine around Friday and Saturday with snow showers moving in on Sunday. That’s for northern New England. Closer to home, we’re looking at rain showers on Sunday. There could be a brief period of rain/snow mix early on Sunday, primarily outside of 495, but any accumulation will be minimal.

If you’re looking for spring, good news is it’s not too far away! We’ll be melting snow all of the next seven days! And another reminder to turn that clock ahead an hour Saturday night/Sunday morning and enjoy the near 7pm sunsets that follow!