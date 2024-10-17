Many towns away from the coastline fell well below freezing, into the 20s… goodbye bugs! We’ll be chilly again tonight but not as cold. Temperatures should hold onto the 30s tonight with a rebound to near 60° tomorrow. Inlands spots will likely see the lower 60s while the coast holds at the upper 50s. We had a cloud deck move in today but that will slowly push back out this evening and early overnight.

Unfortunately I think the clouds will stay in place this evening and probably prevent any comet viewing but as they exit, it’ll probably set up a nice morning (like this morning was) to see the full, super, hunter’s moon as it sets!

Hopefully you enjoyed that break from the wind today because with that ocean storm close by, it’ll be back tomorrow. Thankfully it’ll shut off by the weekend and the sunshine will stay out in full force. Each day will be just a hair cooler on the coast line but hardly noticeable if you’re out and about soaking up that sunshine!

With the full, super moon the next few days, tides will be astronomically high. These are the first set of fall king tides, which means some of that sunny day flooding is possible around high tide Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That means areas like Long Wharf in Boston, for example, could see some minor coastal flooding under bright blue skies and not much wind.