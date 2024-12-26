High pressure has been our friend these last few days keeping us sunny, keeping us dry, and keeping the wind in check. It’s also responsible for the colder temperatures we’ve had as of late. We have a few more days of it with clouds moving out this morning, leading to sunshine for much of the day, light winds, but also cooler temperatures.

Clear skies overnight along with the wind basically shutting off will lead to a cold night tonight. Most of us will fall back into the teens with the Cape and Boston holding on to the lower 20s.

Friday will give us one more sunny and dry day with temperatures a bit warmer than today, near average at 40°. Our dry weather and sunny weather will fade away this weekend but it’s also not a washout of a weekend. Saturday will just be a spot shower or two in the afternoon hours. Sunday will bring a few showers through the day but there’s a lot of dry time Sunday too.

As you see with Sunday’s temperatures, as the wet weather returns, it’ll bring a warm up with it! The bulk of the rain on Sunday will be west of us and then slide through Sunday night and Monday with the wettest day of the next several going as we kick off the final week of 2024.