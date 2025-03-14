Yesterday was a chilly day, especially on the coastline but we’ll make day by day improvements all the way through the weekend. We’ll start off with clouds today, but become partly cloudy for much of the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb to the 50s today, except on the coast where we’ll stay in the upper 40s. We still have an east wind which will keep us cooler, but it’s not as strong as yesterday. Between the warmer temperatures and less of a wind, today will be a much nicer day than yesterday was.

The wind will stay on the lighter side both today and tomorrow before really ramping up Sunday. Sunday will bring wind gusts of 35 mph.

Temperatures will reach the 60s this weekend as we continue the warm up. Saturday will have more sun than Sunday will. Despite the sun, Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days. But 60° in March… we’ll take it! There will be a slight sea breeze Saturday and hold temperatures on the coast in the mid 50s — but it’s not as stark as yesterday or even today. Sunday the wind will knock out the sea breeze and send all of us (minus the Cape) well into the 60s. Overcast skies will prevail Sunday along with a few sprinkles but no significant rain for the daylight hours — great news for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie (and others across the area).