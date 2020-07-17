Weekend Warm-Up As the 90s Make a Return

The last time we reached 90 in Boston was June 20th (the Summer Solstice), and we may just reach it this weekend.

After unseasonably cool conditions over the last several days, temperatures bounce above normal this weekend, nearly ten degrees above normal.

High temperatures the last few days across the Boston-area were in the 70s, while the average high for mid-July is 82 degrees. This weekend, temperatures stretch into the 90s, with the heat peaking on Sunday (well into the mid to upper 90s).

Ahead of the warm-up for the weekend, tonight, we’ll see decreasing clouds with lows in the 60s and humid conditions (making for some patchy fog overnight and into early Saturday morning).

That fog should burn off by mid-morning Saturday, giving way to mainly sunny skies, allowing for the temperatures to climb into the 90s Saturday afternoon (upper 80s at the coast).

With all the heat and the sunshine, the heat index will stretch into the upper 90s Saturday, triple digits Sunday.

With that kind of heat, be sure to take this seriously by taking plenty of water breaks if you are spending an extended amount of time outdoors, and also check on your neighbors, especially the elderly or those without AC.

Along with all of this heat, you may be thinking of taking a trip to the beach to beat the heat. If so, don’t forget the sunscreen for both weekend days.

We are looking at a possible heat wave as highs are expected to reach into the 90s through Tuesday. However, all of those days will not be fully dry. Monday does bring the threat for a few afternoon thunderstorms.

We slide back into the 80s by midweek with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and a few showers Thursday.