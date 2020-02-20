Weekend Warm Up Brings Spring-Like Warmth

With today’s highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, and a frigid feel Friday morning, it’s nice to hear that we are tracking a warm-up for the weekend.

This evening, a bit of chill to the air as winds remain out of the west between 10-15 mph, dropping wind chills into the teens.

Tonight, temperatures will take a nose dive, back into the single digits for the interior, upper teens closer to the coast under mainly clear skies.

Wind chills will likely be around 0° for Friday morning’s commute.

After a cold start, temperatures will rebound under mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday range from the upper 20s to mid 30s, with calmer conditions than today.

Both weekend days will be unseasonably warm, with Sunday being the warmest of the two. Saturday features mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid 40s, with Sunday bringing highs into the low 50s.

The warm-up doesn’t stop there. The spring-like warmth will stick around for Monday with highs into the mid to upper 50s before dropping back into the 40s for the rest of the week as unsettled weather moves back in Tuesday afternoon.