Weekend Warm-Up Continues through Midweek

With Punxsutawney Phil predicting an early spring by not seeing his shadow earlier this morning in Pennsylvania, it looks like his forecast certainly reigns true for the start of the upcoming work week back here at home.

Even though over the last 10 years, Phil has been accurate only 40 percent of the time, time will tell if his forecast verifies in southern New England.

As we look ahead to this weekend’s forecast, today we’ll finally make a run for above freezing temperatures. The last time we saw above freezing temperatures was on Wednesday, January 30th. The winds pick up out of the southwest through the afternoon with gusts locally up to 25 mph.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the upper teens to low to mid 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday turns much more seasonable with highs near 40 under mostly sunny skies.

Speaking of Sunday, if you’re traveling down to Atlanta for the Superbowl this weekend, here is a look at your forecast. Looks like you’ll reach into the upper 50s to low 60s through Monday.

Back here at home, the warm-up continues into Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday being the warmest on the 7-day with highs into the upper 50s. We typically do not average mid-50 high temperatures until April, so enjoy the spring-like weather while it lasts.

The spring-like weather simmers by Wednesday when we return to the upper 30s with the best chance for our next system arriving by Thursday afternoon. Some rain showers could mix with ice farther inland.