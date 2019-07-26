Weekend Warm-Up: Feeling Summery for the Last Weekend of July 2019

This weekend we are tracking a warm-up, but do not fret- this “heat” will not be nearly as hot or as humid as what we saw last weekend.

For your Friday evening plans, whether you’re going to Fenway or having a late dinner outdoors, it’s another picture perfect summer evening.

Overnight lows slip into to near 60 inland, low 60s closer to the coast.

Saturday features near seasonable conditions, slightly cooler at the coast (very similar to Thursday and Friday). A few clouds / patchy fog early for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, but these should move out / burn off by late morning.

If you’re planning on heading to Revere Beach for the annual International Sand Sculpting Festival, it’s looking picture perfect – just don’t forget the sunglasses and the SPF!

Sunday will be a touch more muggy with dewpoints into the mid 60s. The dewpoint trend continues to rise into the next work week as high temperatures continue to climb, too.

As for rain chances, a spot shower is possible both weekend afternoons, but this will be short-lived. Otherwise, the majority of the area and most of the daytime will be dry.

For Sunday, there’s a higher chance than Saturday, for some showers, but it looks like these will be too far off to our north and west to pose an impact on any of your outdoor plans.

We crank the heat and humidity by Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday featuring highs into the low 90s! The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday afternoon as a sweeping cold front swings in- giving us an unsettled pattern to end the week.