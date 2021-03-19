Weekend Warm-Up Just in Time for Spring

For the last day of winter, we had the gusty winds that made it feel a bit colder through the afternoon. Plus, we had beneficial rain late Thursday into early Friday, which has since pushed off the coastline allowing for clear skies for Friday evening. Those 50-degree highs for those mid-Atlantic states moves in for tomorrow.

Those clear skies give way to overnight lows into the upper teens to low to mid 20s.

After a cold start, temperatures bounce back into the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon under sun-filled skies, with cooler temperatures at the Cape due to a WSW breeze off the cooler ocean waters.

Speaking of Saturday, it’s the first day of spring! Spring begins at 5:37AM tomorrow, which is when the sun’s rays are directed over the equator and we’ll have roughly equal day and night, hence spring “equinox”.

Temperatures remain above average through the 7-day, however, in typical spring fashion, temperatures will be slightly cooler at the coast.

High pressure keeps us dry and quiet through the start of the next work week. The next chance for showers returns Thursday with more scattered rain in the forecast for Friday.