After a cooler start this morning, we’re in store for quite the warm up this weekend! Temperatures are going to feel more like summer reaching the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday underneath just a ton of sunshine! The wind isn’t overly strong either day which will promote just a slight cooling on the coast line but either way it is just a gorgeous weekend ahead!

This morning is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on the Esplanade. If you’re up early and reading this, you can still make it down this morning and walk on a beautiful morning and for a great cause! Sunday, if you’re looking for a fun event, is Dogtoberfest at Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport! It’ll be full of beer and dogs, what’s not to love?! I’m emceeing the event, so I’ll see you there!

We’ll stay sunny, dry, and warm into the middle part of next week when a cold front passes through, touching off a few scattered showers Tuesday night – Wednesday and then dropping our temperatures back to a fall feel for the end of the week.