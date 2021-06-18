Today temperatures climbed into the 80s, but it still felt comfortable with dewpoints still remaining in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is similar to the last few days.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds along with a chance for a sprinkle late, well after midnight, so if you have outdoor plans this evening, you’ll be fine without the umbrella.

Tomorrow, for Juneteenth, a passing sprinkle is possible in the morning along a warm front, followed by some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon, then a chance for a thunderstorm late afternoon / early evening (around sunset) as a cold front swings through, so be weather aware later in the day.

Father’s Day on Sunday brings mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes over. High temperatures stretch into the upper 80s.

The summer solstice is at 11:32PM Sunday night, so the first full day of summer is Monday, and fitting that it will feel like summer out there with highs into the low 90s along with soupy dewpoints in the upper 60s.

Tuesday is our next best chance at widespread thunderstorms as a cold front swings in through the afternoon.

This cold front will usher in much more refreshing air behind it for midweek. Wednesday and Thursday sees highs into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.