Weekend Warmth and Brighter Skies

After a mainly cloudy and wet Friday, this evening we’ll see some partial clearing and some sun ahead of sunset.

Overnight, temperatures slide back into the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A spot shower cannot be ruled out along with some patchy fog.

This weekend looks to be one of the nicer ones in a while, with both days featuring mainly dry conditions (besides some sprinkles possible early Sunday morning, then it’s smooth sailing through the rest of the day).

For Saturday, highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday, besides that spot sprinkle chance in the morning, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and highs slightly warmer than Saturday. We’re talking highs near or just above 70 inland, upper 60s at the coast.

What a way to kick off the first weekend of May!

The following week looks nice too, with just a chance for showers on Monday afternoon/evening, otherwise spring-like and dry through much of the next work week.