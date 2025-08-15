Our upcoming weekend is mainly dry and warm.

If I was forced to pick one day over the other, I guess I’d choose Saturday as it won’t be as hot as Sunday and there is no shot of a late day thunderstorm. Sunday will indeed be warmer inland with afternoon temps close to 90 and that heat (along with an advancing cold front from northern New England) with spark a few late day thunderstorms. Here is the simulated radar around 7pm Sunday:

Other than some late afternoon-early evening storms on Sunday the weekend is dry. Great for any and all sorts of outdoor activities including the beaches:

As we look into next week, several days of sunshine, comfortable temps/humidity are on the way:

It should be noted that if you are planning any beach time next week, the surf will be churned up, especially on Wed-Thu from a very distant Hurricane Erin passing well east of New England:

We are highly confident of Erin staying well away from New England.

Enjoy your weekend!

~JR